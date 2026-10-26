October 27, 2026

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England players leave pitch over alleged racist incident against Ireland at Under-15 World Cup

The match was abandoned in Baku with Ireland leading 4-1

England players leave pitch over alleged racist incident against Ireland at Under-15 World Cup
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Sabah v Borussia Dortmund - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - Oct 20, 2026 Sabah's Akim Zedadka in action with Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 03:47 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 03:47 AM

A game between England and Ireland at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup was abandoned in Baku on Monday, after England's players walked off the pitch following an alleged racist insult by a member of the Irish team.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the match, with Ireland leading 4-1, when the referee signalled a free kick for England, which led to a number of scuffles between the players.

The England captain, after accompanying one of his teammates to the sideline, went to speak to the referee before coach Matt Thorpe and his staff told the players to leave the pitch.

"The match was abandoned by the referee following England's refusal to continue," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"The official reports are being gathered, and the matter will be referred to the independent disciplinary committee who will decide in due course."

The tournament, which features 189 countries, is taking place in Azerbaijan with teams comprising eight players and matches played over two 20-minute halves.

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