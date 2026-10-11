Arsenal forward Alessia Russo named England women’s player of the year for second time

Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - First Leg - Greece v England - Pankritio Stadium, Heraklion, Greece - Oct 9, 2026 England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their first goal with Alessia Russo REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - First Leg - Greece v England - Pankritio Stadium, Heraklion, Greece - Oct 9, 2026 England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their first goal with Alessia Russo REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has been voted England women’s player of the year for the 2025-26 season, winning the fan-selected award for the second time in her career, the national team said on Sunday.

Russo, who also won the award in 2023-24, was the highest-scoring English player in the Women’s Super League last season, with 13 goals and six assists.

Her double in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in May helped the club secure qualification for the Champions League.

The 27-year-old also played a key role in England’s World Cup qualification campaign, starting all six group matches and scoring three goals.

“To receive the award is really special, particularly as it comes directly from the fans,” Russo said. She beat Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton in the poll.

“I absolutely love playing for England every moment I get... hopefully we will go on to have a really big season,” she added.

Russo scored in England’s 3-1 win over Greece in their first-round World Cup playoff on Friday. The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday in Leicester.