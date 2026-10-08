World Cup final loss down to England clash toll, says Messi

Lionel Messi has blamed the "physical and emotional" exertion of Argentina’s semi-final victory over England for their subpar display in the 2026 World Cup final, ESPN reports.

The 2022 champions failed to register a single shot during normal time against Spain in the final on Jul 19, eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat after extra time.

Reflecting on the tournament following his final international appearance in Tuesday's friendly win against Benin, the 39-year-old explained how close the squad came to fulfilling their ultimate ambition.

"We had a dream, my dream and the whole country's dream of becoming world champions again," Messi told ESPN. "The match against England really drained us. Physically and emotionally, it was exhausting, and the truth is we arrived at the final running on fumes."

Messi had set up both goals in Argentina's dramatic 2-1 late comeback victory over England in the last four.

After that match, he acknowledged the fixture held unique significance for him and the nation because of the intense rivalry between the two countries that extends far beyond football.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Inter Miami forward dismissed domestic conspiracy theories surrounding Argentina's final defeat, staunchly defending the commitment of his teammates.

"In reality, nothing strange happened, as some people say; we gave it our all," Messi said. "We fought hard, just as we always did, wearing these shirts, alongside all the teammates I shared the journey with. Not just the ones who were there when we finally won, but the ones from before, too; we came very close back then but sadly didn't become champions.

"Still, make no mistake: every teammate who stood beside me always gave everything for this shirt. Always."

Messi -- who featured across six World Cup tournaments and lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022 – announced his international retirement on Aug 31, coming just weeks after the death of his father Jorge Messi.

He concluded his international career on a high note, scoring his 126th goal for the Albiceleste from the penalty spot and setting up two more during Argentina's 3-0 victory against Benin on Wednesday.