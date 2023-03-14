Litton stars as Bangladesh clinch 3-0 sweep of T20 series against world champions England

But Malan pulled through with another fine knock with memories of his match-winning unbeaten 114 at the ground in the first ODI still fresh. He sweetly timed the ball for 6 boundaries while swinging the willow hard for two sixes in his 47-ball knock.

Buttler aided him well during his 31-ball stay at the crease, lacing it with 4 boundaries and a sixes. The pair’s 95-run stand threatened to take the game away from Bangladesh as England appeared to be cruising in the 13th over.

However, Mustafizur had other plans and he grabbed his 100th wicket T20Is having Malan caught behind. He became the second Bangladeshi to reach the landmark. Buttler then ran himself out as the Tigers smelled blood in the water.

Taskin Ahmed (2-26) grabbed both his wickets in his last over to send Moeen Ali (9) and Ben Duckett (11) packing. The departure of England’s last recognised batting pair left them needing 36 off the last three overs with the partisan home crowd roaring for the Tigers.

When Hasan Mahmud finished things off with two dot balls and England on 142 for 6, the roof came off the stadium as the limited-overs champions registered only their second 0-3 series defeat in their T20I bilateral series history after England whitewashed them in 2014.

Earlier, Litton made his late but timely mark on the series in the match after failing to capitalise on good starts all through the series. His last notable T20 innings came against India in the T20 World Cup when he hammered a blazing 60.

His opening stand with Rony included some ordinary catching by England as Rehan Ahmed and Duckett both dropped straightforward opportunities. Litton got into the groove by smashing Chris Jordan for two fours, pulled and lofted over mid-off.

After Adil Rashid (1-23) took out Rony with a soft return catch effort, Litton stitched another 84 runs with Shanto.The opener’s 57-ball innings included 10 fours and a six and a total close to 200 appeared on the cards with the duo motoring along.