Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the Ashes after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday due to a nagging elbow injury.

Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January.

The 28-year-old played only five of Mumbai Indians' 10 matches this season and reportedly underwent a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow last month.