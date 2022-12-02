Litton replaces injured Tamim as Bangladesh captain for home ODI series against India

Bangladesh Cricket Board has named batsman Litton Das as captain for the three-match One-Day International series against India as his opening partner and skipper Tamim Iqbal is ruled out for injury.

BCB made the announcement on Friday after Tamim strained his groin during a warm-up session on Wednesday.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out of the first match scheduled for next Sunday due to back injury and BCB replaced him with Shoriful Islam, but it has not named any replacement