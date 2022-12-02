    বাংলা

    Litton replaces injured Tamim as Bangladesh captain for home ODI series against India

    Litton’s opening partner Tamim strained his groin during a warm-up session

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 05:12 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 05:12 PM

    Bangladesh Cricket Board has named batsman Litton Das as captain for the three-match One-Day International series against India as his opening partner and skipper Tamim Iqbal is ruled out for injury.

    BCB made the announcement on Friday after Tamim strained his groin during a warm-up session on Wednesday.

    Pacer Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out of the first match scheduled for next Sunday due to back injury and BCB replaced him with Shoriful Islam, but it has not named any replacement

    for Tamim as opener.

    Bangladesh ODI side have long been looking for a co-captain. Besides Litton, all-rounder and Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan was possible replacement for Tamim as ODI captain.

    Litton, who debuted against India in June 2015, had led Bangladesh in one T20 during their tour of New Zealand in 2021. Bangladesh lost the rain-shortened match by huge 64 runs after the hosts posted 141 in 10 overs.

    Litton, now one of the seniors, has proved his competence with the bat several times afterwards.

    Jalal Yunus, head of BCB’s cricket operations, said Bangladesh will miss Tamim, but they believe Litton too has some elements to do well as captain.

    Bangladesh Squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 5, 2019 Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting during nets Action Images via Reuters
    Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare
    He suffers a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium
    England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - Dec 1, 2022 England's Harry Ollie Pope celebrates after completing his century
    England hit record-breaking 500 on first day in Rawalpindi
    Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett combined in a 233-run stand to give England a blazing start on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan
    Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Virus hits England camp in Pakistan
    Captain Ben Stokes is among several England players who skipped Wednesday's optional training session after being laid low by the bug
    Cricket - Second Test - England v South Africa - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 27, 2022 England's Ben Stokes reacts
    Stokes to donate match fees to flood victims
    The England captain said that to be back in Pakistan after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting and special for him and there is a 'sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher