Litton replaces injured Tamim as Bangladesh captain for home ODI series against India

Bangladesh Cricket Board has named batsman Litton Das as captain for the three-match One-Day International series against India as his opening partner and skipper Tamim Iqbal is ruled out for injury.
BCB made the announcement on Friday after Tamim strained his groin during a warm-up session on Wednesday.
Pacer Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out of the first match scheduled for next Sunday due to back injury and BCB replaced him with Shoriful Islam, but it has not named any replacement
for Tamim as opener.
Bangladesh ODI side have long been looking for a co-captain. Besides Litton, all-rounder and Twenty20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan was possible replacement for Tamim as ODI captain.
Litton, who debuted against India in June 2015, had led Bangladesh in one T20 during their tour of New Zealand in 2021. Bangladesh lost the rain-shortened match by huge 64 runs after the hosts posted 141 in 10 overs.
Litton, now one of the seniors, has proved his competence with the bat several times afterwards.
Jalal Yunus, head of BCB’s cricket operations, said Bangladesh will miss Tamim, but they believe Litton too has some elements to do well as captain.
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.