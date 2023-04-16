Tendulkar junior makes IPL debut with Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians in their home match against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The Tendulkars became the first father-son duo to play the IPL after Arjun received his cap from Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

With Mumbai electing to field after winning the toss, left-arm seamer Arjun opened the attack for Mumbai conceding five runs in his first over.

"So happy to see Arjun play for Mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best," tweeted former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Arjun conceded 17 runs in his two overs before being taken off and the attack and he did not finish his full quota of four overs.