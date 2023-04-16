    বাংলা

    Tendulkar junior makes IPL debut with Mumbai

    With Mumbai electing to field after winning the toss, left-arm seamer Arjun opened the attack for Mumbai conceding five runs in his first over

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 01:17 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 01:17 PM

    Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians in their home match against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

    The Tendulkars became the first father-son duo to play the IPL after Arjun received his cap from Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

    "So happy to see Arjun play for Mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best," tweeted former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

    Arjun conceded 17 runs in his two overs before being taken off and the attack and he did not finish his full quota of four overs.

    Sachin, international cricket's most prolific batsman with 100 centuries, played six seasons with Mumbai Indians and is currently the team mentor.

    Arjun, like his father, smashed a century in his first-class debut in December achieving the feat in a Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

    Venkatesh Iyer hammered 104 off 51 balls, the second hundred of this year's IPL, to help Kolkata post 185-6.

    This was the second century by a Kolkata batsman in the history of IPL, coming 15 years after Brendon McCullum's 158 not out in the very first match of the league back in 2008.

