Ex-Pakistan skipper Raja sacked as PCB chairman and replaced by Sethi

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been sacked as chairman of the country's cricket board (PCB) after the 3-0 test series whitewash by England, his interim replacement Najam Sethi said on Thursday.

Raja, who played more than 250 international matches from 1984 to 1997, had taken over from Ehsan Mani who stepped down from the role in 2021.

"The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored," Sethi, who previously served as the head of the PCB, said on Twitter.

The Dawn newspaper said on Wednesday that Sethi will head a new 14-member committee that includes former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir for the next four months until elections are held.