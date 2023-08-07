Vettori replaces Lara as IPL Hyderabad head coach

Lara worked as batting coach at Hyderabad before taking over as the head coach last year. Under him, the 2016 champions finished last in the 10-team league after four wins in 14 matches.

"As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him," the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours."