    বাংলা

    Vettori replaces Lara as IPL Hyderabad head coach

    The former New Zealand captain previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 02:54 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 02:54 PM

    Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori replaced West Indies batting great Brian Lara as head coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side said on Monday. 

    Vettori previously coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has been the assistant coach of the Australia men's team. 

    Lara worked as batting coach at Hyderabad before taking over as the head coach last year. Under him, the 2016 champions finished last in the 10-team league after four wins in 14 matches. 

    "As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him," the team said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

    "Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours."

    RELATED STORIES
    General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger, Jul 28, 2023.
    The Niger general who ousted a president
    Abdourahamane Tiani was the head of an elite unit set up to protect the president
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 21, 2023 England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head.
    Australia trail by 162, struggle to fend off Wood
    A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in their second innings on day three of the thrilling fourth Ashes test
    Australia Press Conference - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2019 Australia head coach Justin Langer during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Langer replaces Flower as Lucknow coach
    Flower departs after two years in charge during, which Lucknow made the playoffs and finished third on both occasions
    A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of RSF, before a meeting in Aprag village 60, kilometres away from Khartoum, Sudan, Jun 22, 2019. REUTERS
    87 buried in mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur: UN
    The UN human rights office says it has credible information that the Rapid Support Forces are responsible for the crime

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination