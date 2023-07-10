Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.

Having been sent in to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57.