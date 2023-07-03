After the booing, captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

"I thought it was fair. You see Jonny (Bairstow) do it all the time, he did it on day one to David Warner, he did it in 2019 to Steve (Smith)," Cummins told reporters.

"It's a really common thing for keepers to do if they see a batter keep leaving their crease. Cares (Carey), full credit to him, he saw the opportunity, rolled it at the stumps, Jonny left his crease. You leave the rest to the umpires."

"It was all one motion, there was no pause or sneakiness about it. It was 'catch, throw' straightaway," he said.

Stokes was similarly unimpressed by the fuss over the incident, although he added that he wouldn't want to win in such a fashion at the end of an over, which is routinely called by the umpires.

"The first thing that needs to be said is, it is out," Stokes said.

"If I was the fielding captain I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the over and around the spirit of the game and would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening - and it would be no."