Proteas skipper Elgar asked umpires if Gabba wicket was unsafe

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing after his team crumbled and suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia within two days in the first Test on Sunday.

South Africa were bowled out for 152 in the first innings at the formerly-named Brisbane Cricket Ground. They were then routed for 99 shortly after tea on day two, leaving Australia needing just 34 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The state of the pitch, which played into the home bowlers' hands, raised questions after 19 wickets fell on day two and 15 on day one.

"You've got to ask yourself if that's a good advertisement for our format. 34 wickets in two days, pretty one-sided affair I would say," the Proteas captain told reporters. "I don't think it was a very good Test wicket, no."