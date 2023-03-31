Tigers in tatters in third T20 against Ireland

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Ireland with debutant legbreak bowler Rishad Hossain in the line-up in the third T20 in Chattogram.

Seamer Shoriful Islam also came in while Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a host of records in the second game on Wednesday.