    বাংলা

    Tigers in tatters in third T20 against Ireland

    Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the last 20-over encounter

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2023, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 07:59 AM

    Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Ireland with debutant legbreak bowler Rishad Hossain in the line-up in the third T20 in Chattogram.

    Seamer Shoriful Islam also came in while Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

    The Tigers have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a host of records in the second game on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Shoriful Islam

    Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Ben White

