Chennai reach 10th IPL final with win over Gujarat

After a wicketless powerplay, Gaikwad reached his half-century off 36 balls after getting a lifeline off a no-ball by Darshan Nalkande on a wicket-taking delivery.

But pacer Mohit Sharma provided the breakthrough for Gujarat after bowling out Gaikwad for 60, while Conway (40) was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

However, Ajinkya Rahane (17) along with Ambati Rayudu (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) added a quickfire 56 runs.

Chennai's Deepak Chahar then claimed the crucial wickets of Wriddhiman Saha (12) and Shubman Gill (42), while Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana picked up four wickets for 46 runs as Gujarat's batting order collapsed.