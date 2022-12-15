    বাংলা

    India 404 all out v Bangladesh in Chattogram Test

    Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan picked up four wickets apiece

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 07:38 AM

    India were all out for 404 in their first innings on day two of the opening test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.

    Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) scored half-centuries following skipper KL Rahul's decision to bat.

    Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed four wickets apiece.

    The second test in the two-match series is scheduled in Mirpur next week.

