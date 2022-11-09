    বাংলা

    England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Stokes

    England are set to play Tests in Pakistan in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 05:06 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 05:06 AM

    England captain Ben Stokes said last week's attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was a "shock" but that the squad trusts the advice of security chief Reg Dickason ahead of next month's three-test series in the country.

    Former cricketer Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the leg.

    England are set to play tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting.

    "Obviously, what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there," Stokes told reporters.

    "In my opinion, he's the best man to assess the situation ... Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100% trust him because he's a man you trust with your life."

    In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

    International teams have largely steered clear of Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 killed six policemen and two civilians.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gunathilaka was charged with sexual assault while in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup and was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday.
    SL board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident
    After receiving the panel's report, the SLC will take "stern disciplinary action" against any player or official found guilty
    If Pakistan will be looking to ride the momentum of their great escape from the group, New Zealand will be relying on a tried and tested philosophy.
    New Zealand, Pakistan clash in contrasting campaigns
    The Black Caps reached a fifth successive white-ball World Cup semi-final as group winners
    Hayden said selectors needed to make tough decisions.
    Australia’s T20 side needs overhaul: Hayden
    Australia's title defence wilted at the Super 12 stage with Aaron Finch's team missing out on the semi-finals
    England Practice Sessions - ODI Series - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 21, 2022 England's Moeen Ali during practice Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
    England need more silverware for greatness: Moeen
    The allrounder reminds England that they’ve won just one T20 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher