England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100%: Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes said last week's attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was a "shock" but that the squad trusts the advice of security chief Reg Dickason ahead of next month's three-test series in the country.

Former cricketer Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the leg.

England are set to play tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting.