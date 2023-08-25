Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller

He began by running out Shadab Khan (48) for moving out too far at the non-striker's end, a legal dismissal even though many perceive it as against the spirit of the game.

Naseem hit the first ball of the over for a four and took a single off the third delivery. Haris Rauf then took three runs off the fourth delivery leaving Naseem on strike with Pakistan needing three off the last two balls.

The 20-year-old hit the fifth ball for a boundary to seal victory and celebrated by running off the pitch, throwing his helmet and bat to the ground and hurling away his batting gloves before being mobbed by team mates.

"We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.