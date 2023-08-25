    বাংলা

    Pakistan's Naseem bosses Farooqi again in last-over thriller

    The 20-year-old hit the fifth ball for a boundary to seal victory 11 months after hitting back-to-back sixes to a win in an Asia Cup Twenty20 match

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 07:42 AM

    Pakistan tailender Naseem Shah cut down Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final over of a cliff-hanger once again on Thursday, with his latest heroics securing a thrilling victory in the second one-day international in Hambantota.

    Nearly 11 months after hitting Farooqi for back-to-back sixes to fashion a sensational win in an Asia Cup Twenty20 match, Naseem was again the Afghan seamer's nemesis.

    Replying to Afghanistan's robust 300-5, built around opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's run-a-ball 151, Pakistan reached 290-8 before Farooqi returned to bowl the drama-filled last over.

    He began by running out Shadab Khan (48) for moving out too far at the non-striker's end, a legal dismissal even though many perceive it as against the spirit of the game.

    Naseem hit the first ball of the over for a four and took a single off the third delivery. Haris Rauf then took three runs off the fourth delivery leaving Naseem on strike with Pakistan needing three off the last two balls.

    The 20-year-old hit the fifth ball for a boundary to seal victory and celebrated by running off the pitch, throwing his helmet and bat to the ground and hurling away his batting gloves before being mobbed by team mates.

    "We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

    "In crunch situations, Naseem has performed well."

    Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi lamented a missed opportunity.

    "It is hurting because we had enough runs but at the last moment they took the game away from us." he said.

    The final ODI of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Colombo. Afghanistan play their 'home' matches in Sri Lanka for security reasons.

