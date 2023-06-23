India drop Pujara for Windies tour, Jaiswal and Gaikwad get Test call-ups

India have dropped top order batter Cheteshwar Pujara for the upcoming two-Test tour of West Indies in July while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the cut after stellar campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pujara, a veteran of over 100 Tests, was dropped following a poor run of form after the 35-year-old scored only 211 runs in his last six matches with one half-century to his name.

His absence leaves a spot vacant for the likes of Gaikwad or Jaiswal to step into should Shubman Gill continue to open the batting.

Jaiswal, who scored the fastest IPL fifty in 13 balls this season, scored 625 runs during the two-month tournament to finish among the top five run getters while Gaikwad finished with 590 runs.

Gaikwad also made headlines in November when he hammered seven sixes in an over in a first class match for his team Maharashtra.