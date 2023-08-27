    বাংলা

    Taskin sets sights on Asia Cup final as Litton stays back due to illness

    Litton caught fever after training last day but physician hopes it’s nothing serious

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 02:27 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 02:27 PM

    Bangladesh Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha and skipper Shakib Al Hasan have treaded carefully on their expectations in the Asia Cup, but speedstar Taskin Ahmed has made it clear that they are eyeing nothing short of final.

    The paceman did not let Litton Das’s illness ahead of the tournament dim his hopes to reach the final, but the fact remains that Litton could not travel with the team on Sunday as the opener is down with fever.

    Litton batted in the nets for a while on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Academy grounds. He looked barely ill at that time. Fever must have swooped in later, but his dengue tests returned negative.

    BCB Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury said it did not appear to be something serious.

    “Today is the first day of his fever and it’s difficult to say something right away. But the test results have all been positive. I’m hoping it’s nothing serious. He will be off to join the team as soon as he feels a bit better.”

    Litton might head out to Sri Lanka on Monday if his fever subsides.

    Seamer Tanzim Hasan also failed to catch the flight with the rest of the Tigers and will travel with Ebadot Hossain, who was brought into the squad after recovering from an injury, at a later flight.

    In the press briefing on Saturday, both the coach and skipper said the team’s initial goal was to get past the group stages. Shakib, however, thinks the team would ‘go far’ if they can clear the group stages.

    Bangladesh played the final of the last ODI Asia Cup, though Taskin was not a part of that squad. But he is keen to make a difference this time.

    “Our main goal is to play the final of the Asia Cup. The achievement of the team is what matters most. If we can do that, I will personally be very happy. Please pray for us so that we can do well,” Taskin said.

    Bangladesh have played the final of the Asia Cup three times, ODIs and T20Is combined, but failed to clinch the trophy either time.

    “Of course we want to be champions. But playing good cricket comes foremost. Because the World Cup is also approaching. We can be champions if we can all give our best.”

    RELATED STORIES
    World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
    Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad
    Left-handed batsman Shakeel's inclusion comes at the expense of Tayyab Tahir, who was part of the original 17-member squad
    Sher-e-Bangla Stadium floodlights catch fire in Mirpur
    Sher-e-Bangla Stadium floodlights catch fire
    Authorities have replaced the circuits and resolved the issue after a brief pause in the training session
    Tanzid Hasan
    Asia Cup squad: Tanzid gains a maiden call-up
    The cricket authority decides to leave allrounder Md Mahmudullah Riyad out
    Allrounder Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup, World Cup
    Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, World Cup
    The move follows Tamim’s decision to step down as ODI captain.

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin