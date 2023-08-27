Taskin sets sights on Asia Cup final as Litton stays back due to illness

Litton batted in the nets for a while on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Academy grounds. He looked barely ill at that time. Fever must have swooped in later, but his dengue tests returned negative.

BCB Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury said it did not appear to be something serious.

“Today is the first day of his fever and it’s difficult to say something right away. But the test results have all been positive. I’m hoping it’s nothing serious. He will be off to join the team as soon as he feels a bit better.”

Litton might head out to Sri Lanka on Monday if his fever subsides.

Seamer Tanzim Hasan also failed to catch the flight with the rest of the Tigers and will travel with Ebadot Hossain, who was brought into the squad after recovering from an injury, at a later flight.

In the press briefing on Saturday, both the coach and skipper said the team’s initial goal was to get past the group stages. Shakib, however, thinks the team would ‘go far’ if they can clear the group stages.