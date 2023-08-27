Taskin sets sights on Asia Cup final as Litton stays back due to illness

Bangladesh Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha and skipper Shakib Al Hasan have treaded carefully on their expectations in the Asia Cup, but speedstar Taskin Ahmed has made it clear that they are eyeing nothing short of final.
The paceman did not let Litton Das’s illness ahead of the tournament dim his hopes to reach the final, but the fact remains that Litton could not travel with the team on Sunday as the opener is down with fever.
Litton batted in the nets for a while on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Academy grounds. He looked barely ill at that time. Fever must have swooped in later, but his dengue tests returned negative.
BCB Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury said it did not appear to be something serious.
“Today is the first day of his fever and it’s difficult to say something right away. But the test results have all been positive. I’m hoping it’s nothing serious. He will be off to join the team as soon as he feels a bit better.”
Litton might head out to Sri Lanka on Monday if his fever subsides.
Seamer Tanzim Hasan also failed to catch the flight with the rest of the Tigers and will travel with Ebadot Hossain, who was brought into the squad after recovering from an injury, at a later flight.
In the press briefing on Saturday, both the coach and skipper said the team’s initial goal was to get past the group stages. Shakib, however, thinks the team would ‘go far’ if they can clear the group stages.
Bangladesh played the final of the last ODI Asia Cup, though Taskin was not a part of that squad. But he is keen to make a difference this time.
“Our main goal is to play the final of the Asia Cup. The achievement of the team is what matters most. If we can do that, I will personally be very happy. Please pray for us so that we can do well,” Taskin said.
Bangladesh have played the final of the Asia Cup three times, ODIs and T20Is combined, but failed to clinch the trophy either time.
“Of course we want to be champions. But playing good cricket comes foremost. Because the World Cup is also approaching. We can be champions if we can all give our best.”