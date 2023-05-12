Jaiswal scores fastest IPL fifty but denied century

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when he raised his half-century in 13 balls in a nine-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 150 to win at Eden Gardens, Jaiswal began the run-chase with two sixes and three fours off the first over bowled by Kolkata captain Nitish Rana.

That set the tone as the red-hot Jaiswal reached his 50 in the third over but the 21-year-old was denied a century when skipper Sanju Samson joined him at the crease and scored a brisk 48 not out.