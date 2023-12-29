    বাংলা

    India skipper Rohit promises second Test fight back

    The captain who was dismissed cheaply in both innings, says India will regroup and come back strongly

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 07:23 PM

    India promised to fight back hard after a devastating innings and 32 run defeat to South Africa on Thursday when they meet again in the second, and last, Test of their short series next week.

    Captain Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed cheaply in both innings, said India would regroup and come back strongly despite having missed the chance to take the series.

    The brief trip to South Africa had been dubbed the ‘final frontier’ as it is the last country where India have not won an away series, but they cannot do that now.

    “Honestly, look, we're not good enough to win this match,” said Rohit, who side were dismissed for 131 in their second innings on the third day.

    “I thought we got decent runs on the board on that track in the first innings, KL Rahul did brilliantly to get us that century. But then we failed to exploit the conditions with the ball.

    “Then again, we didn't show up with the bat today as well. Our batting was poor in the second innings. If you want to win Test matches, you’ve got to come together collectively. But we failed to do that.”

    Rohit also singled out Virat Kohli’s second innings knock as he scored 76 of the Indian runs as a one-man bulwark with wickets tumbling all around him.

    “When you lose a game in three days, there’s not a lot of positives but like I mentioned, the way KL Rahul batted in the first innings showed a lot of us what you need to do on that kind of pitch. A lot of our bowlers haven't been here before, they're still learning. So I don't want to be too critical of them.

    “We will regroup, and we'll fight back,” Rohit said. India have never won at Test at Newlands, where the second tests starts next Wednesday.

    “It's important for us to regroup as quickly as we can. It's tough to take a loss like this. But as a sportsman, we all go through these kinds of times, and you need to pick yourselves up, get ready for the next challenge, which is in front of you,” he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 28, 2023 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after catching out India's Virat Kohli to win the match with teammates
    S Africa beat India by innings and 32 runs
    The home attack dismisses India for 131 in their second innings after South Africa had earlier scored 408 for a 163-run first innings lead at Centurion
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 27, 2023 South Africa’s Dean Elgar and David Bedingham in action REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Impending retirement spurs Elgar to emotive Test ton
    Last week the 36-year-old announced his intention to retire from international cricket
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 27, 2023 South Africa’s Dean Elgar gestures to the fans as the match is delayed by bad light REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Elgar century sees S Africa to lead over India
    He plays one of the best innings of his long career as he scores an emotive 140
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India