Rohit hundred puts India ahead despite Murphy's strikes

Rohit Sharma produced a captain's knock of 118 not out to put India in the driver's seat in the opening Test against Australia on Friday but Todd Murphy continued to impress on his debut for the visitors on a spin-friendly track.

Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day, with Rohit looking assured after registering his ninth Test hundred, which included 15 fours and two sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had claimed 5-47 with the ball, continued to torment Australia and was batting on 34.