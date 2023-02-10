    বাংলা

    Rohit hundred puts India ahead despite Murphy's strikes

    Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 09:56 AM

    Rohit Sharma produced a captain's knock of 118 not out to put India in the driver's seat in the opening Test against Australia on Friday but Todd Murphy continued to impress on his debut for the visitors on a spin-friendly track.

    Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day, with Rohit looking assured after registering his ninth Test hundred, which included 15 fours and two sixes.

    Ravindra Jadeja, who had claimed 5-47 with the ball, continued to torment Australia and was batting on 34.

    Murphy (4-59) had removed KL Rahul late on Thursday for his first Test wicket and the bespectacled off-spinner struck twice in the morning session and once after lunch to keep India in check.

    He dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin lbw for 23 after Australia successfully reviewed the original not-out decision.

    They wasted a review trying to get Rohit lbw but Murphy soon lifted the mood in the Australian camp.

    The spinner induced Cheteshwar Pujara (seven) into playing a sweep shot to a delivery way outside the leg stump and Scott Boland gleefully collected the top edge at short fine leg.

    Murphy removed Virat Kohli (12) with the first ball after lunch and Nathan Lyon bowled debutant Suryakumar Yadav (eight) through the gate but Rohit was unperturbed.

    The opener lofted Murphy over mid-off for a four to bring up his hundred and took a single off the next delivery to level the score.

    Australia are awaiting the results of scans on batter Matt Renshaw, who complained of knee pain after the warm-up session.

    Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the remaining matches of the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

