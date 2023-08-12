Bangladesh announce Asia Cup team: Tanzid gains a maiden call-up

Bangladeshi left-hand batsman Tanzid Hasan, who has played in ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023, gained a maiden call-up in the Asia Cup as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the tournament.
The batter was selected as BCB has been looking for an alternative option for the opening.
Allrounders Mahedi Hasan and Shamim Hossain Patwari have also been selected, as the cricket authority decided to leave allrounder Md Mahmudullah Riyad out.
The Asia Cup is slated to be held from Aug 31 jointly in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
BCB opted to put 36-year-old southpaw Shakib Al Hasan in charge following Tamim Iqbal’s decision to step down from the position in ODIs
Shakib led Bangladesh in 50 ODIs, winning 23 of them and losing 26 while one ended in no result.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (skipper), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Nazmul Hossain, Md Towhid Hridoy, Md Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Md Naim Sheikh.