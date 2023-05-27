    বাংলা

    Brewers' Willy Adames hospitalised after foul ball hits head

    In the second inning, Milwaukee's Brian Anderson ripped a foul ball that hit Adames

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 07:25 AM

    Brewers shortstop Willy Adames sustained no head fractures but was staying in a Milwaukee hospital overnight on Friday after he was struck in the head by a line drive in the dugout.

    In the second inning, Milwaukee's Brian Anderson ripped a foul ball that hit Adames, who was able to walk to the clubhouse. An evaluation at a hospital shortly thereafter showed no fractures, according to manager Craig Counsell.

    Adames was staying in the hospital for further examination and likely would be discharged on Saturday. He will be placed on the injured list with a concussion, according to Counsell.

    "He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too," the manager said. "Obviously he's in pain. But I think overall not bad news considering how scary it was."

    Adames, who has been voted the team MVP in two consecutive seasons since arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade in May 2021, has a slash line of .205/.292/.384 in 51 games his season. He also has four steals in six attempts.

    Adames hit 32 and 31 home runs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He drove in 98 runs a season ago.

    The Giants won the Friday game 15-1. Adames walked in his only plate appearance.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bryan Chiang, a 22-year-old computer science major and aspiring start-up creator, wears an augmented reality eyepiece equipped with RizzGPT in San Francisco, California, US on May 11, 2023.
    AI-powered monocle seeks to add sparkle to dull human chats
    It can be incredibly helpful for people who struggle with social anxiety and have difficulties talking to others, Stanford University computer science student Bryan Chiang says
    Google Home smart speakers, which respond to consumer's voice commands to control devices in the home or to answer questions out loud about topics including the weather, news or local services, in shown in San Francisco, California, US, March 28, 2019.
    Google owes Sonos $32.5m in smart-speaker patent case: US jury
    A Sonos spokesperson said the verdict "re-affirms that Google is a serial infringer of our patent portfolio"
    Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, US, October 24, 2019.
    China fails Micron's products in security review
    Micron generated $5.2 billion of revenue from China and Hong Kong last year, about 16% of its total revenue, according to Jefferies
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US November 18, 2022.
    Excited to help to transform Twitter: new CEO
    It was the first time Yaccarino has spoken publicly since the news broke Thursday that she was in talks to become the next CEO of Twitter

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan