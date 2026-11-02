'Miracle' Mets LHP Jerry Koosman dies at 83

Aug 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets former pitcher Jerry Koosman at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Aug 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets former pitcher Jerry Koosman at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Left-hander Jerry Koosman, who helped the New York Mets to their improbable 1969 World Series title, died on Sunday after a battle with multiple illnesses. He was 83.

Koosman played the first 12 seasons of his 19-year career with the Mets before going on to pitch for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Minnesota native, who passed away in Osceola, Wis., was a rookie with the Mets in 1967 and developed into an All-Star the next two seasons. That stretch included the team losing 101 games in 1967 before winning the title two years later after a 100-win regular season.

He earned the win in Game 2 and Game 5 of the World Series versus the Baltimore Orioles.

In 612 career appearances (527 starts), Koosman was 222-209 with a 3.36 ERA as well as 140 complete games and 33 shutouts. He is tied for 79th on MLB's all-time wins list and ranks 35th on the all-time strikeouts list with 2,556.

Koosman was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 1989. His No. 36 was retired by the Mets in 2021.