Bangladesh to begin full rollout of 4th COVID dose on Dec 20

Bangladesh is going to fully roll out the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots for high-risk groups and over-60s on Dec 20, changing an initial plan of administering the booster jab on a trial basis.
The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be four months and the eligible receivers will include pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, people over 18 with severe existing diseases and those with low immunity.
The booster doses will be administered gradually at all vaccination centres in the country. Vaccine seekers will have to carry vaccination cards.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee of Directorate General of Health Services has formally asked hospitals throughout the country to implement the second booster drive.
Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of DGHS, on Dec 6 said the experimental rollout of the second booster will begin on Dec 20 at seven vaccination centres in Dhaka.
“Pfizer vaccines are being used for some time now. It is nothing new. So the shot does not need to be administered on a trial basis.
“We may not start a full rollout at all vaccination centres initially. But the drive will be expanded gradually,” Dr Md Shamsul Haque, the member secretary of the vaccine management committee said.
Bangladesh administered its first COVID vaccine dose on Feb 7, 2021. The second dose of the coronavirus vaccine was administered two months later on Apr 8. The health directorate launched the COVID vaccine booster drive on Dec 28.
As of Tuesday, more than 126 million people, of the country's over 160 million people, have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine, while over 148 million have received at least a dose. More than 64 million among them have received boosters.