Bangladesh to begin full rollout of 4th COVID dose on Dec 20

Bangladesh is going to fully roll out the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots for high-risk groups and over-60s on Dec 20, changing an initial plan of administering the booster jab on a trial basis.

The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be four months and the eligible receivers will include pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, people over 18 with severe existing diseases and those with low immunity.

The booster doses will be administered gradually at all vaccination centres in the country. Vaccine seekers will have to carry vaccination cards.