BUET students continue exam boycott for politics-free campus

Academic activities have resumed at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology after Eid holidays, but its students pressed on with a boycott of exams, demanding the restoration of a ban on politics on the campus.

They say they will not take exams or go to classrooms without assurances of a politics-free campus.

The university authorities sought the students’ cooperation to overcome the stalemate and face the legal challenge against the ban.

The students did not sit the term final exams for the 21st batch on Wednesday and for the 22nd batch on Thursday after the end of the Eid holidays. No classroom lessons were scheduled for these two days over the exams.

On Friday, the demonstrators said they would also boycott Saturday’s exams of the 20th batch.