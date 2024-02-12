Dhaka University journalism teacher on 3-month leave over sexual harassment allegations

Dhaka University has sent Professor Naadir Junaid of mass communication and journalism department to a three-month break from academic and administrative duties amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Prof Junaid’s leave starting on Monday aims to ensure the smooth operation of the university's educational programmes, the Registrar’s Office said in a letter to the teacher amid protests.

Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, the chairman of the department, read the letter aloud to calm the protesting students outside his office.

The letter mentioned that the allegations would be brought up at the next Syndicate meeting for a thorough investigation, and the next course of action would be based on the Syndicate's decision.