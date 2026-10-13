Bangladesh aims to streamline English-medium education, address exam challenges

The government is working to bring all aspects of English-medium education under a unified framework and align the system with international standards, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said.

He made the remarks as chief guest at the Golden School Achieve event organised by UK-based international education board Learning Resource Network (LRN) at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, according to a media statement.

The minister said work on the initiative had already begun, while the government was also seeking to address challenges involving examination systems and question paper leaks.

Presided over by LRN Chief Executive Zuhaib Tariq, the event was attended by Syed Habibur Rahman, investment and trade manager at the British High Commission in Dhaka; University Grants Commission member Prof Abdullah Al Mamun; and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director General Prof Khan Mainuddin Md Sohel.

Other attendees included Dhaka Education Board Secretary Prof SM Kamal Uddin Haider, Dhaka Education Board College Inspector Prof Humayun Ahmed and Daffodil University CEO Mohammad Nuruzzaman.

LRN Bangladesh Country Head Md Shoaib Chowdhury delivered the welcome address, the statement read.

The minister urged LRN to further improve the quality of education for English-medium graduates and said the government had prioritised human capital development.

While Bengali is absent from many areas of medicine, engineering and public university education, the minister stressed the importance of studying the language extensively.

According to the statement, more than 50 teachers and students received awards during the ceremony.