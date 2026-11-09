Why is Dhaka University refusing to delay admission tests despite coordinated national plan?

Avoiding another academic backlog is the main reason Dhaka University is refusing to delay its admission tests, even as the University Grants Commission pushes for a common schedule across public universities.

A delay of nearly three months could trigger another session jam, undoing years of efforts to restore the university's academic calendar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane said.

The university had fallen behind by around one to one-and-a-half years during the COVID-19 pandemic and took four years to recover, he said.

“Delaying the admission tests by nearly three months could trigger another session jam and return the university to its previous difficulties,” Prof Almujaddade said.

The university's General Admission Committee decided at an emergency meeting on Monday to proceed with the 2026-27 admission tests according to its original schedule.

The decision came hours after the UGC announced a coordinated timeline, proposing that public university applications open in January 2027 and admission tests begin in February.

The commission said the delay would give students awaiting HSC result re-evaluations or supplementary examinations an opportunity to apply. The government aims to publish those results by Dec 31.

Dhaka University, however, believes it can accommodate students whose results change without postponing the tests.

Prof Almujaddade said students who become eligible after re-evaluation would receive an additional two days to submit applications, provided they meet the university's admission requirements.

The arrangements would ensure that no meritorious student missed the opportunity to sit the admission tests, he said.

The university had set Dec 5-26 for its unit-based admission tests at an Admission Committee meeting on Aug 2.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ABM Obaidul Islam did not attend the UGC's consultation with public university vice-chancellors.

The university also expects fewer applicants this year because of the lower pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations.