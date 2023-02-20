After high drama, DU authorities admit to removing ‘unsanctioned’ Tagore sculpture

After four days of consecutive drama regarding a Rabindranath Tagore sculpture, Dhaka University Proctor Prof Dr AKM Golam Rabbani has said the institution's authorities removed the sculpture since it was installed without their consent.

“The authorities [of the university] removed the unsanctioned sculpture. Since nobody asked for our consent before its installation, we decided it was an illegal installation and removed it,” he said.

The much-talked-about sculpture was installed last Tuesday by a group of Dhaka University students on the campus with its mouth taped and a book nailed in its hands in what the students said was a “protest against censorship and suppression of dissent.”

The students from DU’s Institute of Fine Arts hoped the sculpture would raise awareness about the right to freedom of speech.