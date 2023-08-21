Islamic University expells 5 students over torture allegations

This is the strictest punishment according to the rules, the university stated. During this time, they cannot participate in university activities, including classes and exams.

Advocate Gazi Md Mohsin, who filed a writ petition seeking punishment of the five students, raised the issue in court, stating that the university's disciplinary committee had suspended the students in violation of the procedure.

He told the court that only the university's vice-chancellor has the authority to punish students for any wrongdoing, not the disciplinary committee. Thus, if the penalty's legitimacy is challenged in court, it may be cancelled.

The High Court then inquired about how the five students were suspended due to allegations of torture.

Later, Deputy Attorney General BM Abdur Rafell submitted a report to the High Court, stating that the university's disciplinary committee had given the strictest penalty to the students following the appropriate procedure.

The victim was on the campus during the university's syndicate meeting.

"I am happy with the IU authorities' decision. However, the students who received penalties have considerable influence, and I hope the authorities will ensure my safety and prevent any intimidation from them," she said.