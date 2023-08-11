Dhaka University introduced a part-time job scheme for students. Does it help them?

Dhaka University introduced a student promotion and support unit to arrange part-time jobs for students from the lower-income groups at the institutions, but in around a year, it has made little progress.Only 60 students received the opportunity to work as part-timers in the seminar libraries under the scheme.

The unit also organised a workshop on effective communication skill development for 150 students from both arts and science faculties for the first time.

The students who got part-time jobs through the unit believe they could not enhance their skills by working only in the seminar libraries but it would have been beneficial for them had they been engaged in administrative work.

The workshop also needs to continue for more students, they say.The university launched the student support unit last September to create opportunities for students to work part-time on weekends and receive work-related training.

The syndicate approved the formation of the support unit of five members in its meeting on Aug 30 last year.The unit is supposed to have an honorary adviser, a deputy director, an assistant director, an office assistant cum computer operator, and an office attendant.But currently, it is running with two staff members only.Also, the unit has been allotted space for its office at the Teachers-Students Centre (TSC). They are yet to set up an office because of a fund crunch.