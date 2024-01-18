How much will assessment by students change teaching at Dhaka University?

The students will also be asked whether the materials for learning are provided, whether the test-assignments are properly taken and evaluated, whether the learning process as a whole was effective. There will also be an opportunity to give written comments and suggestions based on three questions at the end.

The teacher's overall score will be determined by averaging the answers with 5 points as the highest score. A score above 4.5 will be considered as 'excellent', 4.0 to 4.5 points as 'Very Good', 3.5 to 4.0 points as 'Good', 3.0 to 3.5 points as 'Fair', 2.5 to 3.0 points as 'Poor', and below 2.5 points will be considered as 'very poor'.

The teachers will not be able to directly know the opinions of the students. Only heads of departments, faculties and institutes will know the views of the students and discuss these issues with the teachers.



The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell of the university is training the advisors and class representatives (CRs) of all the departments and institutes before the introduction of the teacher evaluation system.

Cell Director Professor Sabita Rezwana Rahman said 710 teachers of 94 departments and institutes have been trained. At least two teachers from each department and institute have received training. They shared what they learnt with other teachers of their department and institute.

Training of CRs of many departments and institutes has been completed. The rest are being brought under training. CRs are also sharing these with their classmates.

CR Tanveer Al Hadi Mayed of the 13th batch of mass communication and journalism department has been trained to evaluate the teachers.

He said, “We have been trained on how to do teaching evaluation, what questions to answer. Besides these, we have taken written advice on what issues should be evaluated by the teachers."

Mayed said that a video tutorial has also been given on how to evaluate the teachers.

Prof Manzoorul said peers can also evaluate the teachers, but that process may be biassed because of the teachers’ involvement in politics.

“The evaluation by students should be objective. We need to make them understand that we have done the assessment properly. That is why students should be trained first. I think this is a way forward for us. Teacher evaluation will face obstacles, but it should still be introduced first,” he said.



“But let's not punish anyone unduly through this assessment.”