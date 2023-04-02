Leftist students march at Dhaka University demanding repeal of digital security law

Members of leftist student groups have marched on the Dhaka University campus demanding revocation of the Digital Security Act, which has drawn fresh criticisms over the death of a woman in custody and the arrest of a journalist.

Bearing torches and shouting anti-government slogans, they also demanded justice for Sultana Jasmine, who died in custody, and the release of journalist Samsuzzaman Shams. Both were accused in cases under the law.

The protesters rallied before marching from the Teacher-Student Centre to Raju Memorial Sculpture via Nilkhet, Katabon, Aziz Supermarket and Shahbagh on Saturday.