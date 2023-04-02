    বাংলা

    Leftist students march at Dhaka University demanding repeal of digital security law

    They also demand justice for Sultana Jasmine, who died in custody, and the release of journalist Samsuzzaman Shams

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2023, 07:52 PM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 07:52 PM

    Members of leftist student groups have marched on the Dhaka University campus demanding revocation of the Digital Security Act, which has drawn fresh criticisms over the death of a woman in custody and the arrest of a journalist. 

    Bearing torches and shouting anti-government slogans, they also demanded justice for Sultana Jasmine, who died in custody, and the release of journalist Samsuzzaman Shams. Both were accused in cases under the law. 

    The protesters rallied before marching from the Teacher-Student Centre to Raju Memorial Sculpture via Nilkhet, Katabon, Aziz Supermarket and Shahbagh on Saturday.

    “This Awami autocratic regime won’t last long through the harassment of writers, journalists and intellectuals by putting them in jail on charges under this oppressive law named the Digital Security Act,” said Saiedul Hoq Nissan, president of the Democratic Leftist Student Alliance. 

    “The fascist government is choking the voices of people like Samsuzzaman Shams when they are revealing the truth about people’s sufferings due to price rises.” 

    Nissan urged the people to stage a movement against the Digital Security Act, which he said became a tool for the government to retain power.

