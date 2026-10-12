October 12, 2026

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Two former army officers arrested

A DB official says evidence has been found of their links to a suspect in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act

Two former army officers arrested

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 10:29 AM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 10:29 AM

The Detective Branch (DB) of police has announced the arrest of two retired officers with the rank of lieutenant colonel in Dhaka.

Lieutenant colonel (retired) Gulshan Ara and lieutenant colonel (retired) Debashish Biswas were arrested on Sunday night, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner and DB chief Shafiqul Islam said.

He did not give details about the charges against them.

A DB official said they were arrested after evidence was found linking them to a suspect accused in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act.

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