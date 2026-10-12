October 12, 2026

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US sought solo Israeli strike on Iran to shield Trump from midterm fallout: report

Washington has reportedly dropped the demand for now, while Netanyahu’s position remains unclear

US sought solo Israeli strike on Iran to shield Trump from midterm fallout: report
Birds fly as smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, Mar 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 10:45 AM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 10:45 AM

The United States pressed Israel to launch a solo military strike against Iran during bilateral discussions over the past fortnight in a bid to spare US President Donald Trump political fallout ahead of the midterm elections, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The proposal aimed to have Israel shoulder the political risks of a strike before the scheduled American congressional polls, the Israeli newspaper said, citing a report published by Hebrew daily Maariv on Saturday.

American officials reportedly believed Israel might be keen to strike Iran before its own elections, while a US operation ahead of the midterms could carry political costs for Trump.

Earlier reports centred on Trump “considering” a resumption of strikes on Iran.

The latest disclosures suggest the original American plan amounted to Trump directing Israel to hit Iran alone before the elections, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Washington has since backed down from its demand for a lone Israeli operation, at least for now, it said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance remains unclear. His schedule over the past week was described as heavily security-focused, with several “sensitive” meetings and visits.

Two US officials and one Israeli official later denied the account, telling Channel 12 Washington correspondent Barak Ravid that the US had made no such request to Israel.

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