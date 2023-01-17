    বাংলা

    India writes to IMF backing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan

    Sri Lanka has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue to receive an IMF loan

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM

    India has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the island nation races to secure a $2.9 billion bailout from the global lender.

    The country of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, and policymakers have been grappling with multiple challenges over the past year including a shortage of dollars, runaway inflation and a steep recession.

    "India has written to the IMF," a source said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

    A spokesperson for India's finance ministry declined to comment. Sri Lanka's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    New Delhi's backing comes at a critical time for Sri Lanka as it has to put its massively indebted public finances in order to unlock the IMF loan that was agreed in September.

    Sri Lanka owes India around $1 billion that will come under the debt restructuring plan, the source said.

    New Delhi also separately provided Sri Lanka with about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July last year, including credit lines, a currency swap arrangement and deferred import payments.

    "Talks with bilateral lenders including India and China to restructure Sri Lanka's debt are progressing well and we are hopeful of finalising support from the IMF in the first quarter of 2023," Sri Lanka's cabinet spokesperson, Bandula Gunawardana, told reporters on Tuesday.

    Sri Lanka has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds, the IMF has said.

    The IMF has stressed the importance of joint talks involving three of Sri Lanka's main bilateral creditors - China, Japan and India.

    Sri Lanka's cabinet said on Tuesday that it would cut its recurrent budget expenditure by 6% in 2023 and had approved a proposal to delay salaries of some public employees to manage public finances.

    RELATED STORIES
    ​​Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, Jul 18, 2022. REUTERS
    Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine to fall 8%
    The Kremlin-controlled energy giant will ship 32.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, down almost 8% from the previous several days
    A ship docks in Linden, Guyana, July 17, 2022.
    Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
    Guyana wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production
    A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, Aug 13, 2018.
    India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia
    Bangladesh is among some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, an official says
    The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken Jul 1, 2021.
    China lifts 18-month ban on new Didi users
    The company has been given the green light from domestic regulators to resume new user registrations for its core ride-hailing services effective from Monday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher