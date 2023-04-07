Bangladesh lowers sugar prices by Tk 3 a kg after lifting import duty

The government has lowered sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg over a month after withdrawing import duty and cutting the regulatory duty.

The new rates – Tk 104 for loose sugar and Tk 109 for packed sugar – will come into effect on Saturday, the commerce ministry said in a notice on Friday.

The government had fixed sugar prices at Tk 107 for unpacked products and Tk 112 for packed ones on Jan 26.