Bangladesh lowers sugar prices by Tk 3 a kg after lifting import duty

The government has lowered sugar prices by Tk 3 per kg over a month after withdrawing import duty and cutting the regulatory duty.
The new rates – Tk 104 for loose sugar and Tk 109 for packed sugar – will come into effect on Saturday, the commerce ministry said in a notice on Friday.
The government had fixed sugar prices at Tk 107 for unpacked products and Tk 112 for packed ones on Jan 26.
A month later, the National Board of Revenue lifted import duty on sugar and cut the regulatory duty to ease a potential supply crunch as the companies called for raising the prices.
However, sugar is being sold at Tk 110-115 now, according to market data published by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had said it would take time for the duty waiver to affect the market.