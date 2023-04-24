UK's Sunak launches charm offensive on business leaders

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host a conference for business leaders on Monday where he will pledge to work with companies in the hope of reviving the economy and turning around his party's fortunes before an election expected next year.

The conference called "Business Connect" is part of Sunak's attempts to rebuild the governing Conservative Party's relations with business, which were damaged during the economic turmoil of the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Sunak has made reviving the economy one of his five key priorities, after Britain's gross domestic product only regained its pre-pandemic size in February.