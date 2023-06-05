What caused Bangladesh’s exports to grow in May despite a ‘crisis’?

The 26.61 percent year-on-year rise in exports in May has come as a surprise to many as exporters claim a fall in orders due to global economic headwinds, and disruption in production caused by frequent power cuts and a gas shortage.



Entrepreneurs in the readymade garment industry, which contributes more than 80 percent to Bangladesh’s exports, said delivery of shipments that were deferred in April due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday was one of the reasons for a growth last month.



Exports fell drastically in May 2022 because of the Eid holiday last year, which also led last month’s exports to look bigger year-on-year, the exporters said.





