Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe

Ultra low-cost e-commerce platform Temu, owned by PDD Holdings has started selling to European markets including France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Temu.com website now shows all of these markets on its location drop down menu in addition to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where it had previously already been available.

PDD Holdings did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the expansion.

Temu, the sister site of Chinese discount e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, has made a big splash since launching in the United States last September, selling shoes, jewelry, beauty accessories and home goods directly from Chinese merchants for very low prices.