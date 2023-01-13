Bangladesh's first holiday market opens in Agargaon with SME products

Bangladesh's first holiday market with products from SME entrepreneurs has opened in the capital Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the DNCC-Oikko Holiday Market at ICT Road in Agargaon around 11:30am on Friday.

"It [the market] should not be mismanaged in any way. Dhaka North City Corporation will have to take initiative to expand its scope and manage it beautifully," he said.