Milking the market: Why are dairy prices soaring and who's to blame?

Nargis Akhter, a resident of Dhaka's Pirerbagh, has been struggling to cope with soaring living costs. The rise in milk prices in the last few months has added to her woes as the mother of two needs the product for her children and parents-in-law.

“We need at least half a litre of milk a day. Now, it takes Tk 50 to buy two 250ml packets, which amounts to Tk 1,500 a month. It’s become difficult to spend so much in my current state," said Nargis, whose elder child is aged four while the younger one is just three months old.

Data from the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, or CAB, shows that all companies increased liquid milk prices by Tk 10 per litre to Tk 90 from July to October. And, since a 250ml packet is sold at Tk 25, the price of a litre runs up to Tk 100 for Nargis.

Companies that market milk say they have to pay more to dairy farmers than before due to a rise in cattle feed prices.