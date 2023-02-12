No invoices: refiner-wholesaler discussion reveals how they inflate prices

A discussion between refiners and wholesalers has cast light on how they artificially inflate prices beyond the limits without evidence.

According to them, the producers charge the wholesalers higher than prices fixed by the associations, government or regulators but put a lower rate in the invoice. The wholesalers do the same while selling goods to retailers.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, or FBCCI, organised the discussion at its office in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Sunday amid fears of further price rises ahead of Ramadan.