China's Micron ban revives US trade tensions, fuels Asian chip rally

A move by Beijing to bar US firm Micron Technology Inc from selling memory chips to key domestic industries has ramped up tensions in an ongoing trade spat with Washington and lifted shares of firms that could benefit from the move.

China's cyberspace regulator said late on Sunday that Micron, the biggest US memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

It did not provide details on what risks it had found or what products from the company would be affected.

Analysts said they saw limited direct impact on Micron as most of its key customers in China are consumer electronics players, but warned the move could prompt some companies to rid their supply chains of Micron products due to political risks.

Micron Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy said at a conference on Monday the company was unclear what concerns China had.

He said Micron's direct and indirect sales to China-headquartered companies accounted for about one-fourth of its total revenue.

"We are currently estimating a range of impact in the low single digits percent of our company total revenue at the low end and high single-digit percentage of total company revenue at the high end," he said.

The comments helped Micron shares pare losses in premarket trading, with the stock last down around 4 percent. Other US chipmakers with big exposure to China such as Qualcomm <QCOM.O>, Intel and Broadcom were down nearly 1%.

Beijing's decision was opposed by Washington but also helped stocks of Micron's rivals in China and South Korea, which are seen benefiting as mainland firms seek memory products from other sources.

"We firmly oppose restrictions that have no basis in fact," a spokesperson from the US Commerce Department said in a statement on Sunday.