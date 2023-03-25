Deutsche Bank tumbles as jittery investors seek safer shores

Shares of Germany's largest bank Deutsche Bank plunged on Friday as investors fretted that regulators and central banks have yet to contain the worst shock to the sector since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Wider indicators of financial market stress were also flashing, with the euro falling against the dollar, euro zone government bond yields sinking and the costs of insuring against bank defaults surging despite assurances from policymakers that the global banking system is safe.

In the latest effort to reassure investors, the US Treasury said the Financial Stability Oversight Council - which comprises the heads of various US regulators - agreed at a Friday meeting that the US banking system is "sound and resilient."

The meeting was chaired by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose comments are being closely watched by markets for an indication of how far authorities are willing to go to shore up the banking sector after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, Germany's Deutsche Bank was thrust into the investor spotlight and slumped 8.5% alongside a sharp jump in the cost of insuring its bonds against the risk of default. The index of top European bank shares ended down 3.8%.