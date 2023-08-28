Ukraine builds up 14 bcm of gas in storage ahead of winter

Ukraine has built up around 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in its storage facilities and does not plan to import gas in the 2023/24 heating season, the chief executive of Ukrainian state-owned gas firm Naftogaz said on Monday.

Ukraine will have at least 14.7 bcm of gas in storage at the start of the 2023/24 heating season, Oleksiy Chernyshov said in televised comments.

"This year we are relying on our own production and it will be enough to get through this heating season," he said.

Naftogaz said earlier this year that it had launched 11 gas wells so far this year to try to cover Ukraine's needs with domestic production.

Ukraine uses little gas to produce electricity, but relies on the fuel for heating and industry - sectors vulnerable should Russian strikes damage infrastructure.