Bangladesh Bank to consider 52 applications for digital banks licences

A total of 52 applications have been submitted seeking licences to open digital banks in Bangladesh, the central bank has revealed.
The information was disclosed by Bangladesh Bank’s spokesperson, Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque, on Sunday.
This was the highest number of applications made for banking licences in one go in the country's history.
Experts believe the condition of Tk 1.25 billion paid-up capital encouraged a range of companies, including pharmaceutical companies, IT startups, mobile telecom service providers, and even a company known for manufacturing corrugated sheets, to apply for digital bank licenses.
To apply for a conventional bank in Bangladesh, investors must show a paid-up capital of Tk 5 billion.
In the three terms of Awami League-led governments since 2009, a total of 13 conventional bank licences have been approved.
At present, a total of 61 scheduled banks are operating in the country.
According to information available in the public domain, a consortium of 10 private banks was the first to announce their bid for a proposed digital bank named Digi10 Bank PLC.
The banks are - City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Trust Bank, Mercantile Bank, the National Credit and Commerce Bank, Prime Bank and Midland Bank.
They are set to invest around Tk 1.28 billion in the proposed bank.
Four state-owned commercial banks – Sonali, Rupali, Agrani and Janata – have also decided to invest in the initiative. More details are expected if Bangladesh Bank approves their joint application.
HOW WILL CUSTOMERS RECEIVE SERVICES FROM DIGITAL BANKS?
Digital banks will only have headquarters and no other physical presence anywhere.
Customers must open their account through a globally recognised ‘Know Your Customer’, or KYC, process online.
Digital Bank shall not use customer information for any purpose other than the prescribed business. The banks must not seek personal information from the customer which may violate the customer's privacy. Bangladesh Bank’s permission should be obtained regarding how to collect information from the customer for any purpose.
Digital banks will not even have their own cash machines. However, customers can use their debit/ATM cards to withdraw cash from other banks’ cash machines.
Digital banks can launch virtual cards and QR codes to facilitate customer transactions.
Such banks can extend loans to any customer within the country, but the scope of foreign transactions will be limited. The banks’ lending policy must prioritise marginal customers and SME sectors.
Digital banks can act as a payee on behalf of someone. Foreign currency transactions can be done on behalf of the customer subject to approval for education, treatment, travel or any other need abroad. These banks can receive remittances from abroad and operate foreign currency accounts.