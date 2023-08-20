Bangladesh Bank to consider 52 applications for digital banks licences

A total of 52 applications have been submitted seeking licences to open digital banks in Bangladesh, the central bank has revealed.

The information was disclosed by Bangladesh Bank’s spokesperson, Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque, on Sunday.

This was the highest number of applications made for banking licences in one go in the country's history.

Experts believe the condition of Tk 1.25 billion paid-up capital encouraged a range of companies, including pharmaceutical companies, IT startups, mobile telecom service providers, and even a company known for manufacturing corrugated sheets, to apply for digital bank licenses.