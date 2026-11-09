November 09, 2026

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5 more die from dengue as total cases surpass 150,000

DGHS says 466 people have died from dengue so far this year

5 more die from dengue as total cases surpass 150,000

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 08:42 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 08:42 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reported 5 deaths from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

During this period, 2,260 patients were hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease, bringing the total number of dengue cases this year to 152,173.

Official figures show that 466 people have lost their lives to dengue this year.

The DGHS bulletin on Monday said 1,077 people were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division in the past 24 hours with the fever.

Across the country, 265 patients were admitted in Chattogram, 243 in Barishal, 277 in Khulna, 188 in Rajshahi, 83 in Rangpur, 111 in Mymensingh, and 16 in Sylhet.

With the latest additions, the total number of dengue hospitalisations recorded this year has risen to 152,173.

Of them, 145,593 patients have been discharged, while 6,114 remain under treatment at nationwide hospitals.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted to hospitals and 1,705 died of the disease.

Last year, dengue claimed more than 400 lives, while over 102,000 cases were reported.

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